Dhanush Says He Asked Sara Ali Khan Not To Call Him Thalaiva; 'Rajinikanth Sir Fans Will Not Like It'

During the promotions of her upcoming film Atrangi Re, actress Sara Ali Khan called her co-star Dhanush the Thalaiva of the south, to which Dhanush said, "There is only one Thalaiva, and that is Mr Rajinikanth Sir. I have told her a million times to stop saying that and that Rajini fans won't like it. But Sara being Sara, won't listen."

Dhanush was speaking to Deccan Chronicle and during the same conversation, the actor also spoke about his director Aanand L Rai, with whom he has worked earlier in Raanjhanaa.

Speaking about him, Dhanush said, "Aanandji and I are brothers. We are family. It is like how we chill at home; we are in a comfortable space. Atrangi Re is not just about my character Vishu. This film is bigger than that. I was concentrating on the soul of the film and understanding the world and how and what he was saying. I was preparing to be a part of that world."

When asked if he can draw any comparison between the directors from the south and north, he said that the comparison is unnecessary, because every filmmaker is talented and unique in his own way. Dhanush further added that Rai always makes sure that the characters he gives him are very special and challenging.

"Atrangi Re will make you have a big smile on your face for a long time. It was tough to grasp the emotion and humour and act them out. It was a difficult preparation and was emotionally draining. But in the end, it was well worth it," averred Dhanush.

Atrangi Re also marks the first collaboration of Sara and Dhanush with Akshay Kumar. The film is all set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from December 24, 2021.