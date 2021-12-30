Dhanush Wishes To Do A Hindi Film With Ranbir Kapoor; Calls Him A Fine Performer

Actor Dhanush is currently basking in the success of his recent Bollywood film Atrangi Re which also starred Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar. The Maari star received positive reviews for his portrayal of Vishu, a Tamil boy who is forced into marriage with a girl from Bihar but ends up falling for her.

Dhanush in his recent interaction with Bollywoodlife.com expressed his desire to share screen space with Ranbir Kapoor and was all praise for her.

On being asked who's on his wishlist in Bollywood and with whom he'd love to a Hindi film next, Dhanush named the Sanju actor. Revealing the reason behind the same, he continued, "I think he's a very fine performer and I would like to be in the same frame as Ranbir Kapoor and see what explodes."

The Karnan star further revealed that he has been offer Hindi films after Atrangi Re and said that people will get to see more in Hindi films.

Dhanush made his debut in Bollywood with Aanand L Rai's Raanjhanaa alongside Sonam Kapoor in 2013. His second film was R Balki's Shamitabh in 2015. After a gap of six years, the actor returned to Hindi cinema with Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re.

Dhanush in another interview with Pinkvilla said that he didn't see Atrangi Re as a comeback to the Hindi industry, Rather the challenge for him was how he would want to approach this film.

"I think I've crossed that path where I feel refreshed or coming back and doing something. I didn't approach it that way and only felt that this is a new story I'm going to be a part of. I took it as a challenge on how I would approach this film. My thought process was pretty much only that," Dhanush told the news portal.

Speaking about Atrangi Re, the Dhanush-Sara Ali Khan-Akshay Kumar starrer which is currently streaming on Disney+Hotstar has become the most watched film on the platform with a high rating of 7.1 on IMDb.