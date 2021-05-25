Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta Reveals Why Karan Johar Is Gem Of A Person!

As Karan Johar turned a year older today (May 25, 2021), Dharma Productions' CEO, Apoorva Mehta opened up about having worked with the maverick director and producer and revealed why he's gem of a person.

He told Bharti Dubey, "I have had the good fortune and pleasure to know Karan for most of our lives. I have seen him in every phase and form - whether it is the cutesy awkward kid in Grade 6th division C, or when he began to come of his own and, especially when he hit his inimitable stride to become the swankiest, trendiest 'King of many trades'."

Apoorva further said that with Karan, every day is an adventure irrespective of whether it is working, chilling, or just hanging out with him. He added that he is brilliant, thoughtful, generous to a fault, and always the funniest, sharpest guy in the room and that's on his bad days.

Apoorva refused to list down his achievements on the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director's birthday and said, "I won't list down his (Karan) achievements because we don't have a week to do it, instead, I'll talk about the three qualities that for me, have always stood out about him and define him as a person: intuition, empathy, and his ability to laugh at himself."

Karan is well-known for launching fresh talents and Apoorva says that his instincts about people are rarely wrong, and his eye for talent is unbeatable.

"The stories he falls in love with, directors he has launched and mentored, the actors he has spotted and propelled into rewarding extraordinary careers- and these decisions are purely made on instinct, which drives everything that he creates. There's rarely a strategy or a calculated plan in place. Particularly when it comes to people, he just knows," added Apoorva.

He concluded by saying that he's so proud of him and his infectious enthusiasm at work that it has left an indelible mark in his life for eons now.