Dharma Productions Confirms Kartik Aaryan's Exit From Dostana 2; Releases Official Statement

The speculations regarding Kartik Aaryan's exit from Dostana 2 have been doing rounds from earlier today. Kartik Aaryan has been trending in social media platforms since then, and the netizens were bashing Karan Johar and Dharma Productions for 'firing' the actor from the project. However, Dharma Productions have now put an end to the rumours surrounding Dostana 2.

The production banner released an official statement through the social media pages of the banner and confirmed that Kartik Aaryan is no longer a part of Dostana 2. The makers have confirmed that the project is getting recast, and an official announcement is on the way.

Read Dharma Productions' statement here:

"Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence - we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D'Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon."

As reported earlier, the rumourmills suggest that Kartik Aaryan was ousted from Dostana 2 owing to his 'unprofessional behaviour.' According to the grapevine, Dharma Productions has not only sacked the actor from the second installment of the popular franchise but also vowed to not work with him again. However, Kartik Aaryan has not reacted to the reports or the statement issued by the production house, yet.

Coming to Dostana 2, the highly anticipated project is a sequel to the 2008-released blockbuster movie. The project, which was announced back in October 2019, initially had Kartik Aaryan, Jahvi Kapoor, and newcomer Lakshya in the lead roles. If the latest reports are to be believed, talented actors Rajkummar Rao and Vicky Kaushal have been considered to replace Kartik in the Karan Johar production.

