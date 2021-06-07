Dharmendra Asks Fans To Pray For Dilip Kumar's Health, Calls Him 'Ek Nek Rooh Insaan'

Netizens have been showering their prayers and love for yesteryear actor Dilip Kumar ever since the news of his hospitalization broke out. Now his close friend and veteran actor Dharmendra also took to his social media handle to urge his fans to pray for the actor. He also shared a throwback picture with the Mughal-E-Azam actor and his wife Saira Banu.

Talking about the picture, Kumar can be seen holding Dharmendra's hand close to his chest while the latter looks at him lovingly. Saira Banu can be seen looking at the two while sporting a floral-printed traditional attire. Take a look at the same.

Dosto, Dalip Sahab💕 ek nek rooh insaan...ek azeem fankaar ke liye aap ki rooh se uthi duaen zaroor bar aayengi 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 ji jaan se Shukriya Aap sab ka 🙏 pic.twitter.com/aDx1NLu78e — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) June 7, 2021

The Dharam Veer actor captioned the same stating, "Dosto, Dalip Sahab ek nek rooh insaan...ek azeem fankaar ke liye aap ki rooh se uthi duaen zaroor bar aayengi ji jaan se Shukriya Aap sab ka." Apart from that, he also gave a health update of the legendary actor to a fan under his post. He stated that Dilip Kumar is in the intensive care unit and is like an elder brother to him.

Earlier, Dharmendra had also shared another throwback picture with Dilip Kumar. He had again urged his fans to offer their prayers for the speedy recovery of the yesteryear actor. The black and white picture had the two actors posing together in their formal attire. Take a look at the tweet.

Maalik se Dua 🙏 keejiye mere pyaare bhai ...hamare Yusuf Sahib jald sehat yaab ho jaayen 🙏 pic.twitter.com/9ECrNIZyB7 — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) June 6, 2021

The Yamla Pagla Deewana actor had captioned the beautiful picture stating, "Maalik se Dua keejiye mere pyaare bhai ...hamare Yusuf Sahib jald sehat yaab ho jaayen."Fans had started pouring in love to the post and assured him that the Naya Daur actor would recover soon. Dilip Kumar is currently admitted to the Hinduja Hospital, Khar due to breathing issues.

It was reported that the legendary actor is currently on oxygen support. In a recent interaction with SpotBoye, Dilip Kumar's wife Saira Banu had opened up about his health condition, thus putting the rumours to rest. She had replied back to the publication writing, "He was a bit unwell so we are here for investigations and treatment ...all is well, pray for his good health."

The actor's team took to his official Twitter page and confirmed that the legendary actor is currently stable and requested his followers to not believe rumours. "Don't believe in WhatsApp forwards. Saab is stable. Thank you for your heart-felt duas and prayers. As per doctors, he should be home in 2-3 days. Insh'Allah."