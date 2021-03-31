Dharmendra Congratulates Sunny Deol's Son Rajveer On His Debut, Asks Fans To Shower Him With Much Love

Dharmendra's Grandson and Sunny Deol's younger son, Rajveer Deol is all set to enter Bollywood. The debutant has signed Rajshri Productions' upcoming coming-of-age love story. The film also marks director Sooraj Barjatya's son Avnish Barjatya's debut as a director.

Announcing Rajveer's debut, Dharmendra wrote on Twitter, "Introducing my grandson #RajveerDeol to the world of cinema along with #Avnishbarjatya directorial debut. I humbly request you all to shower the same love and affection on both the kids as you have on me. Good luck and Godbless✨❤️ #Rajshrifilms #barjatyas #Deols #RajveerDeol."

Father Sunny Deol shared the exciting news and wrote, "My son Rajveer starts his journey as an actor.Rajshri Productions proudly announces the collaboration of Rajveer Deol and Avnish Barjatya in a coming -of-age love story.A beautiful journey awaits ahead." Uncle Bobby Deol had also shared a supportive tweet for Rajveer and congratulated him on the debut.

The film's script is penned by Avinash Barjatya and will deal with the concept of love and relationships in today's world. The director also opened up about the debutant star in a statement. He said, "Rajveer speaks with his eyes. He has a silent charisma and is tremendously hard-working. The more time we spent talking about the project, the more I began to see Rajveer as the protagonist in my film."

For the unversed, Rajveer has studied theatre in the UK and also worked as assistant director on the sets of Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, in 2019, which marked the debut of his elder brother Karan Deol. The yet-to-be-titled movie will mark Rajshri Productions' 59th project. According to reports, the makers are yet to finalise the female lead.

