Dharmendra Talks About Playing Romantic Role At 86 In Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: I Have No Plans To Retire

Dharmendra, who turns 86 today, December 8 revealed that he likes to spend his birthday with his family. The veteran actor opened up the celebration with a news portal and revealed that he has been busy shooting for his next film in Delhi but decided to take a break.

Dharmendra said, "I don't have any birthday plans as such, aur na hi kabhi birthday plan banaya hai meine. I stopped celebrating my birthday after my mother's (Satwant Kaur) death. Because my mother was the only one who used to celebrate my birthday with so much love and compassion. Ab janam dene wali hi nahi toh kya janamdin".

The actor added that while he is not celebrating his birthday this year, it always makes him happy to find out that fans celebrated the day. "Andar se khushi hoti hai," he told Hindustan times. "Sometimes, people come to meet me, and I do meet them. But I have stopped that also because of the pandemic. So, family ke saath ghar par hi hunga mein at my farm," he added.

Dharmendra will be seen in the upcoming Karan Johar film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Talking about shooting and being on set once again, he said, "I know that I have turned 86, but I don't sit and think about my age. I just work with honesty, aur khush hota hun jab log abhi bhi pyaar karte hain.. For them, I am still the same Dharmendra. I feel I was born to love and get loved. I get inner happiness when I witness all the love that I get even now."

He added that he loves working in front of the camera and the camera loves him. He said that he has shunned out the idea of retirement and is excited to play a romantic role at the age of 86. "I have no plans to retire.. Aage bhagwan ki marzi woh kab tak allow karte hain mujhe kaam karne ke liye," he said.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani also stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in leading roles.