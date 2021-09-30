Dharmendra Opens Up On Meeting Mumtaz After A Long Time; 'We Must Meet More Often Before It's Late'

Dharmendra and Mumtaz have worked together in several hit films like Jheel Ke Us Paar, Loafer, Aadmi Aur Insaan, Kaajal amongst others. Recently, the latter dropped by at the Sholay actor's farmhouse outside Mumbai where he has been stationed since the pandemic.

Later, pictures from Dharmendra and Mumtaz's meeting surfaced on social media and fans couldn't gushing about them. In a tete-a-tete with a leading entertainment portal, the Apne actor reminisced about meeting his old friend.

Dharmendra was quoted as saying, "Social distancing has now become the normal thing. Nobody meets anyone anymore. Sometimes it gets lonely. Given the current situation it was very sweet of Mumtaz to drop in. We met after many years."

He walked down the memory lane, "We did a hit film together in the 1960s Mere Humdam Mere Dost, where she was the second lead. Mehnat se woh top heroine bann gayi. In the 1970s, we did two very good films together, Jheel Ke Uss Paar and Loafer. Loafer's songs were big hits. 'Aaj mausam bada beimaan hai' is hummed to this day."

Dharmendra revealed that he and Mumtaz spent some time reminiscing about old friends. The actor said, "All her favourite co-stars Shammi Kapoor, Rajesh Khanna, Dev Anand are gone. It's sad when you lose your friends. We must meet more often before it's too late."

Mumtaz tied the knot with businessman Mayur Madhvani in 1974 and bade goodbye to the film industry. Dharmendra on the other hand, will next be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani and Anil Sharma's Apne 2.