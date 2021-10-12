Dharmendra Praises Ranveer Singh And Calls Him A Versatile Actor; 'He Is So Good With His Performance'

Ranveer Singh always leaves his co-stars smitten with his infectious bundle of energy and the latest celebrity to get mighty impressed by this Simmba actor is none other than legendary superstar Dharmendra. The duo is working together in Karan Johar's upcoming directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which also stars Alia Bhatt and veteran actresses, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

While speaking with ETimes, Dharmendra was all praise for Ranveer and called him a 'darling' adding that he really likes the young star.

"Ranveer is a darling. Mujhse jab bhi milta hai buss lipatjaata hai. He holds my hand and refuses to let go. I really like him. He is very sweet. I am happy that these young actors of today behave so normally minus all the starry airs," the tabloid quoted the Sholay actor as saying.

Further, Dharmendra lauded Ranveer for his acting prowess and said, "He is so good with his performance. I must say...he is a versatile actor."

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani also marks the reunion of Dharmendra with his yesteryear co-stars, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. Speaking about them, he said, "Jaya ji bohot dino baad set pe mili. We shared a lot of memories from our film Guddi (1971). We have a blast on the sets. I open up and mix and mingle with my co-stars.

Dharmendra also went on to call Alia Bhatt a 'wonderful person and a nice actor.'

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani features Ranveer Singh as Rocky and Alia Bhatt as Rani. According to reports, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi play the role of Alia's grandparents while Jaya Bachchan will be essaying the role of Ranveer Singh's grandmother. The film is currently on floors.

Besides this Karan Johar directorial, Dharmendra will also be seen in Anil Sharma's Apne 2 in which he will be sharing screen space with sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol and grandson Karan Deol.