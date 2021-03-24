After Kartik Aaryan & Aamir Khan, Dharmendra's Staff Members Test Positive For COVID-19

Things look pretty scary, as the second wave of novel Coronavirus seems quite violent, and if people stop taking necessary precautions, then the day is not far when huge number of people will contract COVID-19. Earlier today, we came to know that after Kartik Aaryan, actor Aamir Khan has been tested positive for COVID-19. And now, we hear that three staff members at veteran actor Dharmendra's house have tested positive for the deadly virus.

A source close to the Deol family told a leading daily, "Let's hope that the employees who have tested positive in the Deol home get well soon. Importantly, it should not spread to those who had been around them in the past few days."

"Every precaution is being taken by Dharamji and his family to keep the COVID-infected staff completely isolated, no stone is being left unturned. Dharamji has been usually parking himself since the past few months in his farmhouse in Lonavala but today he is in Mumbai," added the source.

When the leading daily contacted the Sholay actor, he assured that he is fine as of now, but has undergone the COVID test just for the assurance.

ALSO READ: Dharmendra's Tweet About Feeling Sad Has Fans Concerned; Fans Ask Him To Remain Happy & Smiling

"Well, I had got myself vaccinated (the senior star had put out the information about his immunisation on social media on March 20) and I am feeling fine. I have now undergone the COVID test, though. The result is expected by evening," said the 85-year-old actor.

ALSO READ: Three Generations Of Deols In Apne 2: Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol And Karan Deol Team Up For The Sequel