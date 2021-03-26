Dharmendra On Testing Negative For COVID-19: God Has Been Kind To Me

It was earlier reported that three staff members of yesteryear actor Dharmendra had tested positive for COVID-19. This resulted in the actor being rushed to undergo a COVID-19 test immediately. Fortunately, the Sholay actor's fans can breathe a sigh of relief as the actor has tested negative for the deadly virus.

Dharmendra recently revealed that he feels God has been kind to him as he has tested negative. He also expressed his concern about the second wave of COVID-19. Speaking to ETimes about the same, the actor said, "God has been kind to me. I've tested negative. I really don't know what is happening with this second COVID wave which is definitely crazy. The situation has to quickly come under control, else things are really getting out of hand." (sic)

A source close to the Deol family has also revealed that Dharmendra is taking good care of his infected staff members. The Yamla Pagla Deewana actor has also taken all measures to isolate these staff members. The source went on to say, "The people who have been infected are being well looked after by Dharamji and he has isolated them away from the other family members, separately. He is doing all that it takes to keep families safe."

Earlier, when it was reported that the staff members of Dharmendra have tested positive, another source close to the family had revealed that everyone is hoping for them to get well soon. The source had added that the virus should not spread to those who have been close to these staff members for the past few days. It was also revealed that the Seeta Aur Geeta actor has been doing everything in his control to take the necessary precautions and to further curb the spread of the virus.

Dharmendra who usually resides in his farmhouse in Lonavala, went on to shift to Mumbai after his three staff members tested positive. For the unversed, the veteran actor had also received his vaccination for COVID-19 on March 20. He had taken to his social media handle to inform his fans about the same.