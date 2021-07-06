Dharmendra To Star Opposite Jaya Bachchan And Shabana Azmi In Karan Johar's Next Directorial

Yesterday, director-producer Karan Johar sent netizens into a frenzy when he announced that he is all set to don the director's hat for his upcoming project. The filmmaker tweeted, "This is the beginning of a new journey & my way back home - all at once. It's time to go back to my favourite place, it's time to create some eternal love stories from behind the lens. A very special story, truly immersed in the roots of love and family."

Now if the latest reports are to be believed, Karan has managed to pull off a casting coup with this film which will be headlined by Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

Happy Birthday Ranveer Singh: 6 Times He Made Us Say 'Boht Hard' With His Captivating Performances

Dharmendra confirmed to News18 that he is a part of Karan's film and said, "Yes, I am doing the film. I am really excited to work with Karan."

Multiple sources confirmed to the news agency that this Karan Johar directorial is a mature love story and shared, "The film is a trademark Karan Johar romantic drama. All three veteran actors play a pivotal role in the film. Apparently, the film is going to be a mature love story and it will showcase a love triangle between the three veteran actors. Dharmendra, who is otherwise known as the he-man of Bollywood, will be seen playing a romantic character. He will be seen in an avatar which he hasn't been seen in before."

Meanwhile, another report in Bollywood Hungama stated that this multistarrer has been titled Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Karan Johar Wonders 'If Marriage Is An Institution Can It Also Be Done Online?'

The portal quoted a source as saying, "Karan's film is about family values and love, in that order. It's called Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and features Ranveer and Alia as Rocky and Rani. Shabanaji and Dharamji will play Alia's grandparents. Jayaji who has worked with Karan before in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham and Kal Ho Na Ho plays Ranveer Singh's grandmother."

The source further added, "Karan is looking forward to directing two of the most powerful actresses of Hindi cinema together for the first time. Jayaji and Shabanaji have some really intense scenes together. As for Ranveer and Alia, they are excited to be together after Gully Boy."

The makers will be officially announcing this film today (July 6, 2021) on Ranveer Singh's birthday. This star-studded film marks Karan Johar's return to direction after five years. His last directorial venture was Ranbir Kapoor-Anushka Sharma-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016.