Dharmendra Touches Dilip Kumar's Face One Last Time; Shares Picture Saying 'Mujhe Dikhawa Nahi Aata'

It's indeed a tough time for all the near and dear ones of veteran actor Dilip Kumar. Yesterday (July 7, 2021), the thespian bid final goodbye to the world, leaving everyone emotional. Yesteryear actor Dharmendra who considered Dilip Kumar as his elder brother, attended the latter's funeral to pay his last respects.

Sharing a picture of himself holding Dilip Kumar's face one last time, Dharmendra wrote on the micro-blogging site, "Saira ne jab kaha. " Dharam , dekho Sahab ne palak jhapki hai " Dosto , jaan nikal gai meri. Maalik mere pyaare bhai ko jannat naseeb kare?"

In a separate tweet he wrote, "Dosto, mujhe dikhwa nahin aata lekin main apne jazbaat par qaaboo bhi nahin paata. Apne samajh ke kah jaata hoon...(Friends, I do not know how to pretend. I also can't control my emotions. Therefore, I speak with my heart and consider everyone my own)."

Saira ne jab kaha. “ Dharam , dekho Sahab ne paplak jhapki hai “ Dosto , jaan nikal gai meri. Maalik mere pyaare bhai ko jannat naseeb kare🙏 pic.twitter.com/yrPP6rYJqX — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) July 7, 2021

Dharmendra's picture with late Dilip Kumar is going viral on the internet. Many netizens asked the Sholay actor to stay strong and prayed for his well being.

In an old conversation with NDTV, Dharmendra had spoken about his bond with the Naya Daur actor and revealed why he considers him his elder brother.

He had said, "I have 1000 of memories. I got so many things. I used to ask him (Dilip Kumar) for things I liked. He would give like a big brother. Many such things. He would tell me to stay strong and would say how God has given so much. He would ask me to take a break from the city. 'You should go out as you're from the village. It will be suffocating for you here in Mumbai. Go once a month to Lonavala.' He was such a nice man you can write a book on him."