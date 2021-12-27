Dharmendra Was Worried For Salman Khan, Called Him After Finding Out About Snake Bite Incident

Veteran actor Dharmendra revealed that he 'got worried' and called up Salman Khan after finding out that he was bitten by a snake. Taking to Twitter on Monday (December 27), Dharmendra said that Salman is like his son.

Dharmendra is often active on social media and keeps in touch with his fans. On Monday he took a trip down the memory lane and shared a clip from Anokha Milan (1972), his first Hindi film with late actor Dilip Kumar. Sharing the clip, Dharmendra wrote, "...in the very beginning of my career... I could share just some frames with my Darling hero, my Dilip Kumar."

When he shared a clip on the social media platform, a fan asked the veteran actor to wish Salman Khan on his birthday. The tweet read, "@aapkadharam sir Salman Bhai ka birthday wish kardo aap (Wish Salman Khan on his birthday)."

The veteran replied to the fan saying,, "Salman is like a son to me.... He too has great love and respect for me. I always pray on his Birthday and wish him the best. I got worried and called him after the news of a snake bite. He is fit and fine."

Soon after he also dedicated a birthday post for the actor and added, "Jeete Raho." Take a look:

For the unversed, just days before his birthday, Salman who was enjoying family time at the Panvel farmhouse was bitten by a non-venomous snake. According to reports he was immediately hospitalised in Navi Mumbai's Kamothe and discharged on Sunday.

On Sunday night the actor hosted a birthday celebration with guests including the actor's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur, Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan, ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani, Samantha Lockwood, among others.