Dia Mirza And Her Husband Vaibhav Rekhi Say NO To 'Kanyadaan & Bidaai'

Actress Dia Mirza is experiencing a beautiful beginning of her newly married life with her husband Vaibhav Rekhi, and she is making sure to keep her fans in loop with several Instagram posts. In her latest Instagram post, Dia extended her gratitude to the lady priest who conducted her wedding, and also revealed that she and Vaibhav said no to two wedding rituals- kanyadaan and bidaai.

Giving an insight about her wedding decoration, Dia wrote, "The garden where I have spent every morning for the past 19 years was an absolutely magical setting and the most intimate and perfect space for our simple and soulful ceremony! We are so proud to have been able to organise a completely sustainable ceremony without plastics or any waste. The materials used for the minimal decor we went for were completely biodegradable and natural."

Dia further wrote that the highest point for her about the whole wedding was the Vedic ceremony, which was conducted by a woman priest. She further wrote that she had never seen a woman performing a wedding ceremony, until she attended her childhood friend Ananya's wedding a few years ago.

"Ananya's wedding gift to Vaibhav and me was to bring Sheela Atta who is her aunt and also a priestess, to perform the ceremony for us. She also painstakingly went through several hours of training to imbibe the essence of the scriptures so that she could assist Sheela Atta and translate the shlokas," wrote the Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actress.

Dia, who couldn't contain her happiness while sharing the post on Instagram, said that it was a privilege for her to be married this way. She also hoped that many more couples make this choice and choose a lady priest for their weddings.

Dia concluded by saying, "Also, we said NO to 'Kanyadaan' and 'Bidaai' change begins with choice doesn't it?"

