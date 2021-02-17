Dia Mirza And Husband Vaibhav Rekhi Make For A Happy Couple In This Unseen Picture From Their Wedding

Actor Dia Mirza married her beau, Mumbai-based businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in an intimate ceremony on Monday amidst her close family and friends. Since then, some beautiful pictures from her wedding ceremony has been doing the rounds on social media. Now, actor Smriti Khanna also took to her social media account to share a picture with Dia and Vaibhav from the couple's wedding.

Talking about the same, Dia Mirza is looking like a resplendent bride in her red saree from Raw Mango. The Thaapad actor has opted for some traditional jewellery along with the same. Vaibhav Rekhi is a dapper sight in his black sherwani and white pants. Take a look at the same.

Meanwhile, Dia Mirza had taken to her social media handle to share some lovely pictures from her wedding ceremony. The actor also wrote a heart-warming caption as she entered this new inning of her life. Her caption read as "Love is a full-circle that we call home. And what a miracle it is to hear its knock, open the door and be found by it. Sharing this moment of completion and joy with you. My extended family. May all puzzles find their missing pieces, may all hearts heal and may the miracle of love continue to unfold all around us." Take a look at the picture shared by the Lage Raho Munna Bhai actor.

Reports of Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi's wedding started surfacing in media last week but the actor remained tight-lipped about the same. However, when Dia's wedding festivities began in full swing, the actor shared a stunning picture of her 'Mehendi' and another picture one from her bridal shower, which confirmed the rumours surrounding her wedding. After tying the knot on February 15, Dia and Vaibhav also posed as newlyweds for the shutterbugs and distributed sweets among them.

Also Read: Dia Mirza Shares Dreamy Pictures From Her Wedding With Vaibhav Rekhi; Pens A Sweet Note About Love

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi's Vedic wedding ceremony took place at Dia's Bandra residence and was solemnised by a female priest. The ceremony took place with the strict COVID-19 protocols in place. Dia Mirza's fans, as well as friends from the industry namely Taapsee Pannu, Neha Dhupia, Lara Dutta, Yami Gautam and Athiya Shetty, showered her with congratulatory wishes on this joyous occasion.

Also Read: Dia Mirza-Vaibhav Rekhi's Wedding: These Inside Pictures Will Make You Go All Hearts