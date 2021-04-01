Dia Mirza Announces Pregnancy With A Beautiful Post: Says "Blessed To Cradle This Purest Of All Dreams"

Dia Mirza, the popular Bollywood actress took to her official Instagram page and announced her pregnancy on Thursday (April 1, 2021). The actress revealed that she is expecting her first child with husband Vaibhav Rekhi, with a beautiful post. Dia Mirza shared a lovely picture in which she flaunts her baby bump, along with a sweet note.

"Blessed to be...

One with Mother Earth...

One with the Life Force that is the beginning of everything...

Of all stories. Lullabies. Songs.

Of new saplings.

And the blossoming of hope.

Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻

Photo by @vaibh_r ❤️

#SunsetKeDiVaNe," wrote Dia Mirza on her post.

The Sanju actress's announcement has come out as great excitement for her fans and industry friends, who have been showering her with best wishes. Dia Mirza's close friends from Bollywood, including Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Tahira Kashyap, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Lara Dutta, Bipasha Basu, and so on wished the actress for the new phase in her life, in the comments section of her post.

"Congratulations my darling Di!! Can't think of anyone ready for this!! ❤️❤️❤️," Lara Dutta wrote in Dia Mirza's post. "Congratulations 🎉 @diamirzaofficial soooo happy for u🤗🤗🧿🧿," wrote Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

Dia Mirza tied the knot with boyfriend Vaibhav Rekhi in an intimate ceremony early this year, after dating for over a year. Vaibhav, who is a business professional, has a daughter named Samaira from his first marriage to Sunaina.

The former Miss Asia Pacific has been enjoying a vacation with husband Vaibhav Rekhi and step-daughter Samaira in the Maldives, recently. Dia Mirza had shared a few pictures clicked during her getaway on her Instagram page, where she is seen enjoying quality time with her family.

