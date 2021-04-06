Dia Mirza Denies Marrying Vaibhav Rekhi Because Of Pregnancy; Reveals Why She Hid It During The Wedding

A few days ago, when actress Dia Mirza made a beautiful announcement on her Instagram page that she's all set to bring her first child into this world, she received a major support from her industry friends like Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, Karan Johar, Shilpa Shetty, etc., but also received flak from many netizens over the timing of her marriage.

Trolls not only shamed Mirza for being pregnant before marriage, but also assumed that she got married to Vaibhav Rekhi just because of the pregnancy. So, when a netizen left a comment on Dia Mirza's post saying, "That's so good, congrats. But the problem is, she tried to break the stereotypes with woman priest, why couldn't she announce her pregnancy before the marriage? Isn't becoming pregnant after marriage a stereotype we follow? Why can't women get pregnant before marriage?", the Dum actress was quick to correct the netizen, and revealed the real reason behind hiding her pregnancy.

Dia replied by saying, "Interesting question. Firstly, we didn't marry because we were having a baby together. We were already marrying as we wanted to spend our lives together. We discovered we were going to have a baby while we were planning our wedding. So this marriage is not the result of pregnancy. We didn't announce the pregnancy until we knew its safe (medical reasons). This is the happiest news of my life. I've waited for many many years for this to happen. No way I would hide it for any reason other than medical."

Dia further wrote that she's answering to such questions because having a child is a beautiful gift of life, and there must be no shame attached to the beautiful journey.

ALSO READ: Dia Mirza Announces Pregnancy With A Beautiful Post: Says "Blessed To Cradle This Purest Of All Dreams"

The Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actress further added that women must always exercise their choice, and whether they choose to stay single and parent a child or be in a marriage, it is totally their choice.

"As a society we must un stereotype our idea of what is right or wrong, instead of training ourselves to ask what is fair or unfair," concluded Dia.

ALSO READ: Dia Mirza Says She Never Used Her Friendships To Demand Roles; 'I Keep The Work I Do & Friendship Apart'