Dia Mirza Gives Birth To Baby Boy Via Emergency C-Section; Says He Arrived Early

Actress Dia Mirza took to her Instagram page and announced the arrival of her firstborn via a heartfelt note. Dia who gave birth to baby boy on May 14, 2021, said that he arrived early, and since then he has been cared for by tireless nurses and doctors in the Neonatal ICU.

Dia shared a picture on her Instagram page wherein she is seen holding the hand of her newborn and wrote, "These words perfectly exemplify Vaibhav & my feelings right now. Our heartbeat, our son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi was born on May 14th. Having arrived early, our little miracle has since then been cared for by tireless nurses and doctors in the Neonatal ICU."

Speaking about her delivery, Dia wrote, "A sudden appendectomy during my pregnancy and a subsequent and very severe bacterial infection could have led to sepsis and proven to be life threatening. Thankfully, the timely care and intervention by our doctor ensured the safe birth of our baby via an emergency C-section."

Dia went on to add that she and her husband Vaibhav Rekhi do not have enough words to thank all those who continue to help them live this story of hope and faith and create a safe, healing, nurturing space for Avyaan.

"He will be home soon and his elder sister Samaira and grand parents are waiting to hold him in their arms," added Dia.

She further thanked her well-wishers and fans and said that their concern means a lot to her.

"Thank you all for all the love, light, faith and prayers. We extend them back to everyone who is struggling to hold on to hope right now or is praying for a loved one," concluded Dia.

Many celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, Malaika Arora, Bipasha Basu, Karisma Kapoor, Richa Chadha, Sayani Gupta, etc., congratulated the Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actress and showered love on her newborn.