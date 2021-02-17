Dia Mirza's Husband Vaibhav Rekhi's Ex-Wife Sunaina On Their Wedding: My Daughter Is Very Excited

On February 15, Dia Mirza left everyone gushing as she tied the knot with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi, in an intimate ceremony. The wedding took place in Dia's Bandra residence's garden area, and very limited guests were present at the do. Dia's wedding pictures are still doing the rounds on social media and fans are bewitched by her simple yet elegant wedding look.

Amid all the viral pictures doing the rounds on social media, Vaibhav Rekhi's ex-wife Sunaina, who is a well-known fitness and yoga therapist, reacted to their wedding, and has all the positive things to say about them.

On her Instagram page, she congratulated the couple and further wrote, "Yes, my ex-husband has gotten married to Dia (Mirza). I have been getting a lot of DMs and WhatsApp to ask if I am okay if everything is okay if I and Samaira are fine. First, I want to say thank you for feeling like I am your own, and for your concerns."

ALSO READ: Dia Mirza And Husband Vaibhav Rekhi Make For A Happy Couple In This Unseen Picture From Their Wedding

"We are perfectly fine. Not just fine, my daughter is very excited. I saw some videos where I saw she was throwing flowers. And it's a really nice extension for her. We don't have any family in Mumbai and it's nice she has more family. It is always nice to have more extension in your family," added Sunaina.

On an emotional note, she concluded by saying that it is so important for a child to see love in their lives, and if Samaira couldn't see that kind of love between her father and her mother when she was a young girl, at least she sees love now, and will carry that beauty and energy in her future.

"I am very happy for Samaira and her dad and for Dia," wrote Sunaina.

Sunaina's post is winning hearts on Instagram and she has been garnering only love from her followers.

ALSO READ: Dia Mirza Doesn't Respond To Trolls With Disrespect; Says 'I Choose Not To Engage With Them Beyond A Point'