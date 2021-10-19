Dia Mirza On 20 Years Of Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein: The Film Made Me Believe That I Have Chosen The Right Path

R Madhavan-Dia Mirza starrer Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein (RHTDM) has become a cult film over the years. With the lead pair's mint fresh chemistry and soulful music, the rom-com continues to hold a special place in the audience's hearts even today. As the film clocks 20 years today (October 19, 2021), Dia Mirza walked down the memory lane in an interaction with Hindustan Times.

Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein marked the acting debut of Dia who had previously won the Miss Asia Pacific Crown. Speaking about her journey in Bollywood, the actress said that RHTDM was her introduction to a new creative journey.

"Every year around this time, I remember the moments I spent on the sets of Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. This film was my introduction to a new creative journey and also to the industry. I am very grateful that both the film and the people I worked with made me believe that I had chosen the right path," Dia told the tabloid.

She further continued, "Even though I was a young girl who had not even travelled abroad before venturing out to win Miss Asia Pacific Crown, this film and its cast and crew made me feel that I belonged."

Dia revealed that her character of Reena Malhotra in this flick is her personal favourite as she identified with her innate poise and dignity. She also talked about why the film continues to have a lasting appeal.

"Two decades before the kind of gender lens that we apply to female characters now, this girl knew how to stand her ground and refused to be intimidated or bullied. And of course, the film's music was and is so soul-filling. I guess, so many fans look back at this film with nostalgia because we are no longer making musical love stories. Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, its songs and dialogues take people back to a sweeter, simpler era. That I guess explains the lasting appeal of the film," Hindustan Times quoted Dia as saying.

The actress further said that it is always extremely gratifying to meet people who have their own RHTDM story to share with her. She was quoted as saying, "People even continue to enjoy the music from the film. Watching videos of people singing, dancing and performing the songs of Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein makes us feel like the movie released yesterday! What a privilege for an actor to be a part of this kind of love."

Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein helmed by Gautam Menon, is a remake of his own Tamil film Minnale. The film revolves around Maddy (R Madhavan) who impersonates Rajeev (Saif Ali Khan), the person his love interest, Reena (Dia Mirza) is about to marry and attempts to woo her.