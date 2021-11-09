Dia Mirza Reveals She Did Not Inherit Any Of Her German Father's Belongings, Says It Went To Her Step-Brother

Dia Mirza recently expressed her disappointment in a candid interview of not being able to inherit any of her late German father's belongings. Dia's father was a German artist named Frank Handrich while her mother, Deepa is a Bengali interior designer. The actress' parents had separated when she was 5 years of age after which her mother remarried Ahmed Mirza. Dia's biological father Handrich passed away when she was nine years old. Mirza revealed in the interview that all of her father's belongings were inherited by her step-brother instead.

Talking to Harper Bazaar about the same, Dia Mirza said, "All of his belongings went to my step-brother who was born after he left. Some years ago, my step-brother came to Bombay to visit my mum and me, and I was showing him around the house. He walked into the corridor where I have lots of photographs, and there is one of me as a baby with my parents. At that moment, all the years of pain and baggage I was carrying, about wanting my father's things, disappeared... I realised what I had was even more precious, which is my memories of him."

The actress had visited her father's ancestral home in Germany back in the year 2018 and had also met his extended relatives. The Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actress had shared some heartwarming pictures while posing with her German relatives from her father's side on her social media handle. She had also revealed in an earlier interview with Miss Malini how affected she was with her parent's divorce.

Dia Mirza had revealed to Miss Malini saying, "I was very much attached to my father at the age of 4, he was my hero. In Lage Raho Munna Bhai, the shot where I am talking about how my father has lied to me in the cab with Jimmy (Shergil), on how disappointed I am with that lie, I say he is my Hero. That line came because I always perceived my father as a hero." Meanwhile, on the personal front, the Salam Mumbai actress had recently welcomed her son Avyaan in May this year with her husband Vaibhav Rekhi.