Dia Mirza's Unseen Pictures From Mehendi Ceremony Are Doing The Rounds On Social Media

Despite keeping her wedding a low-key ceremony, Dia Mirza is in the headlines for all the right reasons. From breaking stereotypes to saying no to usage of plastic at the wedding ceremony, Dia did so many things that left the netizens impressed. For the unversed, Dia tied the knot with Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15, 2021.

Now, Dia's close friend Theia Tekchandaney shared a couple of pictures on Instagram, wherein the Sanju actress is seen in a traditional yellow attire with kiran border which she paired with floral jewellery. In the picture, Dia is seen flashing her million dollar smile and we can't stop adoring her.

Dia's friend captioned the pictures as, "This one comes straight from the heart! My dearest Diu! I meant what i said In my speech, you truly are a special person put on planet earth to do special things! Your quiet perseverance, and your strength and resolve are one of the many things I love and admire about you! Besties forever!"

Dia replied to her best friend's post saying, "My Jaaaaan."

Meanwhile, while sharing her wedding pictures on her Instagram page, Dia shared with her fans that she and her husband said no to two wedding rituals- kanyadaan and bidaai. She further wrote that she felt blessed to have a lady priest to perform her wedding rituals, and also urged others to do so.

Clearly, Dia has set the right examples in the society with her generous thoughts, and owing to the same reason, she has been garnering praises from all the corners.

