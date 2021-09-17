Dia Mirza Shares First Picture With Son Avyaan; Says 'Our Story Has Only Just Begun'

Dia Mirza and her hubby Vaibhav Rekhi became proud parents of a baby boy Avyaan earlier this year. The newborn was born via an emergency C-section in May. However, Dia and Vaibhav introduced him to the world in July.

Since then the Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein actress has been sharing glimpses of her tiny tot. Today, the new mommy in town took to her Instagram handle to share a heartwarming picture with Avyaan in which his face is visible for the first time.

The black and white portrait features Dia putting her son to sleep and it's such a blissful moment. She captioned it as, "Our story has only just begun Avyaan 🐯🧿 15.09.2021."

Have a look at the picture.

Meanwhile netizens showered the little bundle of joy with lots of love. Diana Penty commented on Dia's post, "Avyaan, you champion ❤️❤️❤️." Neha Dhupia wrote, "Avy" along with a bunch of heart emoticons. Rasika Dugal and Amrita Arora also showered little Avyaan with love.

Earlier Dia had given fans a glimpse of her son's room which she has decorated with baby books and hand-painted mural.

In June this year, the Sanju actress had taken to Instagram to announce the birth of her son with a post, an excerpt of which read, "As we watch this tiny being, this Zen master in awe and wonder, we learn from him, in all humility, the true meaning of trusting the universe and of parenthood. And to not be afraid, and so we humbly take the lead from his resilience and courage. We do not have enough words to thank all those who continue to help us live this story of hope and faith and create a safe, healing, nurturing space for Avyaan and I. He will be home soon and his elder sister Samaira and grand parents are waiting to hold him in their arms."

"To our well-wishers and fans, I just want to say - your concern has always meant a lot to me and if it was possible to share this news before, we would have. Thank you all for all the love, light, faith and prayers. We extend them back to everyone who is struggling to hold on to hope right now or is praying for a loved one," Dia ha written in her post.

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in February this year. Workwise, the actress was last seen in Taapsee Pannu's Thappad.