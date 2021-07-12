    For Quick Alerts
      Dia Mirza Shares Unseen Pictures From Maldives With Husband Abhinav Rekhi & His Daughter Samaira

      Dia Mirza, the popular actress is expecting her first child with her husband Vaibhav Rekhi. Recently, the gorgeous mom-to-be took to her official Instagram page and shared a few throwback pictures with her husband and his daughter Samaira. The lovely pictures were taken during the couple's honeymoon trip to the Maldives.

      "Throwback to one of the most memorable and magical times we shared together 🐬," wrote Dia Mirza on her Instagram post. The mom-to-be looked simply stunning in the breezy floral dress, in the throwback pictures. The actress's warm bonding with her step-daughter Samira is quite evident in the pictures.

      Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi tied the knot after a long courtship on February 16, 2021, in a private ceremony that was held at her residence. The low-key wedding ceremony was attended by the couple's family members and close friends. The actress had made headlines by ditching the traditional lehenga and opting for a classic red banarasi saree for her wedding. Her ethereal wedding look had taken the internet by storm.

      Dia Mirza Shares Unseen Pictures From Maldives With Husband Abhinav Rekhi & His Daughter Samaira

      Later in April 2021, Dia Mirza announced that she is expecting her first child with her husband Abhinav Rekhi, with a beautiful social media post. "Blessed to be... One with Mother Earth... One with the Life Force that is the beginning of everything... Of all stories. Lullabies. Songs. Of new saplings. And the blossoming of hope. Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻," she wrote.

      On the work front, Dia Mirza was last seen in Bollywood in the Taapsee Pannu-starring emotional drama Thappad. She had also made a special appearance in Wild Dog, the Telugu action thriller that featured Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead role.

      Read more about: dia mirza vaibhav rekhi bollywood
