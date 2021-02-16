Dia Mirza Ties The Knot With Vaibhav Rekhi In An Intimate Wedding Ceremony, See Pics Of The Newlyweds

Dia Mirza tied the knot with her boyfriend Vaibhav Rekhi in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai on Monday. The couple, who began seeing each other last year, walked down the aisle in the garden area of Dia’s Bandra residence. The duo’s nuptials were attended by family and close friends.

After the wedding ceremony, the newlyweds posed for the paparazzi who were waiting outside the wedding venue. Dia looked ravishing in a shimmery red saree along with gold jewellery. Vaibhav complemented her in white kurta-pyjama with a matching Nehru jacket. The couple is all smiles as they pose with hand in hand.

Dia also distributed sweets to the photographers that had been patiently waiting to capture a glimpse of the couple. Take a look!

Earlier in the day, Dia had shared a picture of her mehndi on her Instagram account. Dia and Vaibhav have largely been discreet about their relationship as well as wedding festivities. According to reports, the duo met each other during the COVID-19 lockdown and got along really well. And after spending a couple of months getting to know each other, they decided to take their relationship to the next level.

