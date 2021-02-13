Dia Mirza To Marry Rumoured Beau Vaibhav Rekhi On February 15: Report

Last year, rumours surfaced that Dia Mirza has found love again after her separation from her husband Sahil Sangha. There were strong whispers that the Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actress is dating Vaibhav Rekhi, a Mumbai-based businessman who lives in Pali Hill, Bandra.

Now as per a report in Spotboye, Dia and Vaibhav will tie the knot on February 15. The news portal further suggests that the wedding ceremony will be an intimate affair with only family members and close friends in attendance.

Dia was previously married to writer-producer Sahil Sangha. After five years of marriage, the couple called it quits in 2019. Back then, Dia had taken to her Twitter page to announce her separation and written, "After 11 years of sharing our lives and being together, we have mutually decided to separate. We remain friends and will continue to be there for each other with love and respect. While our journeys may lead us down different paths, we are forever grateful for the bond that we share with each other."

Later, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Dia opened up about how people's behaviour around her changed post her divorce and was quoted as saying, "It amused me. It still amuses me. You are moving in circles where people are educated but they still feel a sense of sadness. There's definitely a sense of empathy as well. So the gaze is not necessarily critical, it's empathetic and sometimes even pitiful. It's also sometimes awe and admiration. Sometimes, people ask me how am I so strong and how do I get up and go to work like this? I just want to tell them I find my way and I hope you'll find yours."

Meanwhile, Vaibhav Rekhi was earlier married to a well-known yoga instructor, Sunaina Rekhi, and the couple has a daughter.

With respect to films, Dia was last seen in Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad.

