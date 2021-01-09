Dia Mirza, Urmila Matondkar & Other Celebs Express Grief Over Bhandara Hospital Tragedy

On Saturday (January 9) morning, it was reported that after a fire broke out ten new-born babies at a hospital in Bhandara district Maharashtra died. The infants were reportedly aged between a month and three months. Bollywood actors like Dia Mirza, Urmila Matondkar, Anupam Kher and others reacted to the shocking incident.

Expressing his grief and offering condolences, Anupam Kher took to Twitter and wrote, "My heart goes out to the families of the children who lost their lives in the hospital fire in #bhandara #Maharashtra. It is such a colossal tragedy. I am saddened beyond words. Hope the injured recover soon."

Actor and politician Urmila Matondkar added in her tweet, "Such a tragic news..my deepest condolences to the families of the babies who lost their lives..may God give them strength to deal with this tremendous grief. Prayers for souls of the little angels."

Actress Dia Mirza wrote on Twitter, "This is just so heartbreaking!!! What an awful awful thing to happen..." Meanwhile, Genelia D'Souza reacted to the news of the incident shared by a portal and wrote, "absolutely heartbreaking, just so so sad."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also offered his condolences on Saturday morning. He expressed his grief and wrote, "Heart-wrenching tragedy in Bhandara, Maharashtra, where we have lost precious young lives. My thoughts are with all the bereaved families. I hope the injured recover as early as possible."

District civil surgeon Pramod Khandate said that the fire broke out in the Special New-born Care Unit at the Bhandara district hospital at around 1.30 am. There were 17 babies in the unit, but the Fire brigade personnel managed to rescue seven babies from the 'inbound ward' of the unit.

