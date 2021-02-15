Dia Mirza-Vaibhav Rekhi's Pre-Wedding Party: Actress Enjoys A Get-Together With Her New Family

Dia Mirza Receives A Warm Welcome From Her 'New Family'

Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani who is related to Vaibhav and his family shared a picture from the wedding festivities and wrote, "Welcome to our crazy family @diamirzaofficial.. we all love you."

Love Is In The Air!

Dia Mirza poses for a loved-up picture with her would-be hubby Vaibhav Rekhi. Dia-Vaibhav's dating rumours first surfaced in the media last year. But the actress never spoke about it in public.

The Glow On Dia's Face Says It All!

Dressed in a lace white dress with flowers adorning her head, the bride-to-be had a big smile on her face when she posed for the paparazzi.

This is Dia's second marriage. The actress had previously tied the knot with Sahil Sangha in 2014. After five years of marriage, the couple had announced their separation on social media in 2019. "After 11 years of sharing our lives and being together, we have mutually decided to separate. We remain friends and will continue to be there for each other with love and respect. While our journeys may lead us down different paths, we are forever grateful for the bond that we share with each other," Dia had said in a statement.

Who Is Vaibhav Rekhi?

Vaibhav Rekhi is a Mumbai-based businessman, financial investor and the founder of Piramal Fund Management Pvt Ltd. Some reports state that he was earlier married to a well-known yoga instructor, Sunaina Rekhi, and the couple even has a daughter.