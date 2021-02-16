Dia Mirza-Vaibhav Rekhi's Wedding: These Inside Pictures Will Make You Go All Hearts

Actress Dia Mirza tied the knot with Mumbai-based businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in the presence of her family and close friends on Monday (February 15, 2021). The intimate wedding took place in the garden area of Dia's Bandra residence.

The Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actress chose a red bridal Banarasi saree for her D-day. Instead of red bangles, Dia opted for green Maharashtrian bangles to keep her look minimalistic and boy, she looked every bit gorgeous. Her 'dulha' Vaibhav on the other hand, complemented her in white kurta-pyjama with a matching Nehru jacket.

We bring you some inside pictures from Dia-Vaibhav's intimate wedding which capture some memorable moments from the nuptials.

Dia Mirza And Vaibav Rekhi Make Their Relationship Official The couple is seen sealing the deal by signing the marriage documents in this picture. The smile of Dia's face is a proof that the actress is excited for this new beginning. Priceless Moments From Dia-Vaibhav's Wedding Here's a sneak-peek into Dia Mirza-Vaibav Rekhi's varmala ceremony. Say Cheese Dia Mirza, in a gorgeous red saree, is seen striking a ose with one of her friends. Aditi Rao Hydari Is All Game For The 'Joota-Churai' Ceremony The Padmaavat actress, who is one of Dia's closest friends, took to her Instagram page as she stole Vaibhav's shoes for the traditional 'joota-churai' ceremony.

According to reports, Dia began seeing Vaibhav last year after she separated from her then-husband Sahil Sangha. However, the lovebirds never opened up about their relationship in public.

