Dial 100 Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

Earlier today (August 6, 2021), Dial 100 starring actor Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role, released on ZEE5 and guess what? Within a day of its release, the film is already available on notorious sites to be downloaded by netizens. Directed by Rensil D'Silva, the film also casts Neena Gupta and Sakshi Tanwar in key roles, and unfolds in one night where one call turns everyone's lives upside down.

Coming back to Dial 100 leak, it's not the first time that a film that released on an OTT platform became a victim of piracy. Last month, films like Taapsee Pannu's Haseen Dillruba, Shilpa Shetty Kundra's Hungama 2 and Kriti Sanon's Mimi met with the same fate. In fact, Mimi was leaked even before it started streaming on Netflix, and owing to the same reason the makers had to release the film before its scheduled release date.

Neena Gupta First Rejected Dial 100, Says She Said Yes On Finding Out It's 'Different' From Other Projects

Meanwhile, check out how netizens have reacted to Manoj Bajpayee's Dial 100 on social media...

A netizen tweeted, "1 Night, a Mumbai ECR Police Officer gets a call from a woman who wants to commit suicide; How it changes his life. Manoj Bajpayee as usual Superb Perf. Outdated scenes, unexciting screenplay, lacks thrills, zero emotional connect. BELOW AVERAGE!"

"Another masterpiece from @BajpayeeManoj. Great screenplay. Amazing once again," tweeted another netizen.

Dial 100 Movie Review: Manoj Bajpayee-Neena Gupta's Thriller Turns Out To Be A Prank Call

One more netizen tweeted, "And I couldn't help but watch #Dial100 on @ZEE5India. Brilliant script / direction / ensemble / acting. AND SOMEBODY CAST @BajpayeeManoj and #SakshiTanwar in another project already! Their one scene together was far better than so many actors' entire career."

Unimpressed by the film, a netizen tweeted, "#Dial100 - Boring , outdated , predictable , zero logic ,worst casting apart from two leads , mediocre scenes , less visuals too much talking! To top it all it has audio issues @ZEE5Premium SKIP!!!!!"