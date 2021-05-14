dialogue-writer-subodh-chopra-passes-away-due-to-post-covid-complications

Subodh Chopra who wrote dialogues of films like Irrfan Khan-starrer Rog and Emraan Hashmi-starrer Murder, is no more. The dialogue writer breathed his last earlier today at 11:30 am. He was 49.

When his younger brother Shanky was contacted by a leading daily, he told that Subodh had recovered from COVID-19 as he tested negative last week, but suddenly his oxygen level dropped down and he was taken to the Lifeline Hospital in Malad.

"He had tested negative last week on Saturday, but his condition took a turn for the worse on Monday (May 10). His oxygen levels suddenly dropped and I made arrangements for a cylinder at home. He was feeling very exhausted and his blood pressure had risen as well. This morning, his condition deteriorated further, and I admitted him to the Lifeline Hospital in Malad. However, he passed away after a cardiac arrest. These were all complications that came after he got COVID-free," Shanky told ETimes.

Shanky who shared a tight bond with his elder brother, further revealed that Subodh was extremely keen to direct a Hindi film.

"He had directed a Malyalam film Vasudha and he was extremely talented," said Shanky.

May Subodh Chopra's soul rest in peace.