Diana Penty Says Film Industry Has Made Her Learn Patience All Over Again; 'What's Important Is To Keep Faith'

Diana Penty in her latest interview with a leading daily talked about the ruthless nature of the film industry and how it's difficult to stick to your beliefs and not give in to the rat race. She said that over a period of time, she has realized that things will happen at their own pace and time, adding that it's important to keep faith and continue to work hard.

The Cocktail actress told Hindustan Times, "Tough is an understatement. It's very tough and stressful and more often than not, you tend to find yourself in a sort of dilemma - you're torn between sticking to the films you truly believe in on one hand, and following the advice of the people around you on the other. When it comes down to it, I always land up following my instincts with regard to the work I do and I try to maintain a healthy balance."

Speaking about the importance of developing patience to deal with the situation, Diana added, "But the film industry has made me learn patience all over again. I have learnt along the way that things will happen at their own pace and time. What's important is to keep the faith and continue to work hard."

She emphasized that while the nature of the business won't change, there are a few things which should, adding that she wants filmmakers to come up with more female-oriented stories.

"I would write way more female-oriented stories than there are today. It's important to acknowledge that there has already been a huge shift in the industry's attitude towards women these days. There are a lot more films that have women playing central characters than there used to be before. But I feel there is potential for so much more!," the Shiddat actress told the daily.

In the same interview, Diana also spilled the beans about her upcoming film Adbhut which also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and said, "It's a psychological thriller. I'm really looking forward to it because it's a character and genre I've never attempted before. We started shooting in Mumbai and will soon be travelling for the outdoor schedule of the film."