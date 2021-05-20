Diana Penty Collaborates With A Foundation To Provide Financial Help To Those Battling COVID-19

Bollywood actress Diana Penty has now joined the bandwagon of celebs who have taken up the initiative to help those who have been worst affected by the COVID-19 second wave crisis. The actress has joined hands with a fundraiser to provide financial support to those who are undergoing treatment for the virus. Diana took to her social media handle to announce her latest initiative and share a heartfelt post about the endeavour.

Diana shared a video wherein she can be seen telling that she will be sharing stories of some selfless individuals who have stepped up to help people during these unsettling times. The Cocktail actress captioned the same stating that over the last few weeks, there have been countless individuals and organizations that have rallied to help their fellow citizens as the country faces the devastating effects of the 2nd wave of this pandemic. The actress further says that seeing these individuals in action doing such inspiring work is heartwarming and that she feels that we need to do our best to support them in whatever way we can. Take a look at the post.

Diana hinted that this selfless action of such people has prompted her to join hands with the fundraiser Ketto wherein she will not only donate to treat individuals battling the pandemic but also try to create awareness amongst her fans to support the fundraiser too. The Happy Bhag Jayegi actress further added through this initiative, they plan to raise funds to help individuals in dire need of financial support for medical treatment and also provide support to amplify the work of the countless COVID-19 heroes out there who are doing their level best to help. On a concluding note, Diana Penty urged her fans to help in whatever way they can because she stated that together they can make a difference.

On the work front, Diana Penty will soon be seen in the movie Shiddat. The movie will also star Sunny Kaushal and Radhika Madan in the lead roles and will be helmed by Kunal Deshmukh. The film is scheduled to release on December 8, 2021. Apart from that, the actress will be making her debut in the Malayalam film industry with the movie Salute alongside Dulquer Salmaan.