Dibakar Banerjee Opens Up On Polarized Reviews Of Arjun-Parineeti's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar released in cinema halls in March this year. However, its theatrical run got compromised due to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. Recently, the dark comedy got a fresh lease of life when it was released on Amazon Prime.

In a recent tete-a-tete with Hindustan Times, director Dibakar Banerjee opened up on the polarized reviews the film received before it was warmly accepted by the OTT audience.

The filmmaker told the tabloid that he would rather be negatively critiqued than not critiqued at all. He said that he isn't concerned as much with 'validation' as he is with a sense of gratitude that people are finally watching his movie.

Hindustan Times quoted him as saying, "I don't know what would have happened if Sandeep Aur Pinky had released theatrically in a non-Covid environment. That ship has sailed."

The filmmaker said that he feels that the gatekeepers should be more nuanced when it comes to their opinions.

He added, "What happens is that on theatrical, probably the gatekeepers and the opinion makers are not very democratically distributed. If a 100 people saw it, and 10 articles came out and they weren't mixed, they were polarised; it was either loved or not loved at all and out of the 100 people who watched the film, and 70-85 people are coming out and saying they liked it, that means that the gatekeepers are saying, and what the watchers are saying, have developed a lag. The gatekeepers no longer represent what watchers want to watch."

Meanwhile, recently in an interview with the same publication, Arjun Kapoor said that there's a scope for a sequel to Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The actor was quoted as saying, ""If you see the brilliant climax of the film that Dibakar has so masterfully designed, you will realize that there is definitely a scope for a sequel that can be dark, gritty, raw, and excessively thrilling."

Arjun further added that he and his co-star Parineeti Chopra will come onboard whenever Dibakar gives the green lit for the sequel.