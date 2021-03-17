Did Akshay Kumar Get Rejected For Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar? Deepak Tijori Says They Went For The Same Audition

In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, actor Deepak Tijori reminisced about his Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar days, and revealed if the reports of Akshay Kumar being rejected for the film were true.

ALSO READ: When Akshay Kumar Reprimanded WHO For Putting Him In Smokers List: I Don't Want My Life To Go Up In Smoke

When asked if Akshay Kumar and Milind Soman had auditioned for Shekhar Malhotra's role in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Deepak said, "No, this is only half the truth. Akshay Kumar and I went for the same audition and we were both rejected. So, I was not to be a part of 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar'. 75% of the film was already complete when I joined them; Milind Soman had shot for the film, not me."

He further stated, "Apparently, the first actor to get replaced in the film was Girija Shettar (famous South actress), who was initially supposed to play the lead instead of Ayesha Jhulka, Pooja Bedi replaced a model named Karishma, and the third was Milind Soman who was replaced by me when the film was 75 per cent done."

Initially, when Deepak got rejected, he felt very bad as he really wanted to be a part of the film, but suddenly things changed when he met Mahesh Bhatt during Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahi. He invited Deepak to his house and asked him to meet director Mansoor Khan again. After meeting Mansoor, things re-shaped for Deepak and he was signed for the role.

Deepak concluded by saying that he is very happy to be associated with Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, as the film was completed after crossing many challenges and troubles.

In the same interview, when Deepak was asked if he would be okay with the remake of Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, he gave an honest reply and said he doesn't stand for remakes.

ALSO READ: Ram Setu: Akshay Kumar's Role Revealed; Actor To Kickstart Shooting In Ayodhya From This Day