Did Alia Bhatt Share Her Picture From Maldives Vacation With Beau Ranbir Kapoor?

A while ago, actress Alia Bhatt shared a lovely picture on her Instagram page, wherein she is seen chilling by a beach. In the picture, Alia is seen donning co-ords set of yellow crop top and shorts. She styled her look with a floral hat and wavy hairdo. Needless to say, Alia is looking too cute in this picture, and we wonder if the picture is from her recent Maldives trip that she took along with her beau Ranbir Kapoor.

Well, our guessing game is as good as yours!

On a related note, Alia also shared a childhood picture of hers wherein she is seen striking a pose by the beach. In her childhood picture, Alia is seen wearing a swimwear while staring at the camera.

Alia captioned the post as, "Because no matter who we are"

Her post has received lovely comments from friends as well as followers.

Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor left three emoticons of heart on Alia's post.

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez, on the other hand, couldn't stop awwing over Alia's picture and wrote, "Awwwww ❤️❤️❤️"

Just like Riddhima and Jacqueline, Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap also left heart emoticons on Alia's post and sent love to her.

With respect to work, Alia is quite pre-occupied with multiple projects. She will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film also casts Ajay Devgn in key role. Post its release, she will be seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR alongside Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Ajay Devgn and Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which also casts Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Akkineni Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia in the lead roles.

Apart from these releases, she also has Karan Johar's Takht and Jasmeet K Reen's Darlings in her kitty.