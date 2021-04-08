Did Amitabh Bachchan Recommend Neena Gupta's Name For Goodbye Because Of This Reason?

Filmmaker Vikas Bahl has managed to pull off an interesting casting coup in his upcoming film Goodbye. The film stars Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and South sensation Rashmika Mandanna in leading roles. Recently, it was announced that veteran actress Neena Gupta has been roped in to play Big B's wife in the film.

Now, as per a report in a leading entertainment portal, it was Amitabh Bachchan who suggested Neena Gupta's name for the film. A Spotboye report quoted a source close to the Bollywood star as saying, "In recent years he has been progressively feeling the scarcity of co-stars. Actresses like Jaya Prada and Dimple Kapadia have been paired with Bachchan Saab once too often. He needed a fresh co-star, and Neena Gupta seems just right."

The report further stated that Mr Bachchan was keen to have Neena Gupta on board as he was impressed with her career-changing performance in 2018 film Badhaai Ho.

A friend of Big B told the portal, "That time has come now. Mr Bachchan and Neenaji would be the hottest autumnal couple since Clint Eastwood and Meryl Streep in Bridges Of Madison County."

Earlier, Neena Gupta had expressed her excitement about being a part of Goodbye in a statement and said, "When Vikas narrated the film to me, I was so happy. It is a wonderful script and one doesn't think about anything else, when the script is this exciting. Even the role is beautifully written and I am very excited to be sharing the screen space with Mr. Bachchan. It is a dream come true for me and I am quite ecstatic about it."

Goodbye recently went on floors in Mumbai. If the buzz is to be believed, this Amitabh-Rashmika starrer is a father-daughter story which revolves around the protagonist's journey of self-discovery with undertones of humour.

ALSO READ: Neena Gupta To Play Amitabh Bachchan's Wife In Goodbye

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan And Rashmika Mandanna Team Up For Vikas Bahl's Goodbye; Film Goes On Floors