Did Amitabh Bachchan Speak To Meezaan About His Affair Rumours With Navya Naveli Nanda?

Ever since Meezaan started the promotions of Hungama 2, he was asked about one thing constantly- his alleged affair with Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda. Initially, Meezaan tried to dodge the question, but later he came out clean about it and dismissed the rumours about him and Navya.

Recently, while speaking to radio host Siddharth Kannan, Meezaan claimed that he is single and not seeing anyone at the moment.

When asked if the link-up rumours about him and Navya has affected his equation with the latter, he said, "No, not at all. I think woh khud industry se aati hai, samajhti hai saari baatein. Woh bohot hi mature hai aur woh yeh baaton ko affect karne deti nahi (She understands everything, coming from a film family herself. She is very mature and she does not let these things affect our friendship)."

During the same conversation, when Meezaan was asked if Navya's actor-grandfather has ever spoken to him about his affair rumours with his granddaughter, the Malaal actor said, "Main aaj bhi unse kaafi intimidated hoon. I think sabhi intimidate hote hai Bachchan saab se. But iss baare mein charcha hui nahi hai and it's wrong for me to even say anything wahaan par jaa kar iss baare mein (I still get quite intimidated by him and I think everyone does. We have never talked about this and I think it's wrong for me to even go there and bring it up)."

On a related note, Meezaan's latest release Hungama 2 failed to woo netizens and the film didn't receive positive response from viewers. However, netizens liked Meezaan's work in the film and wished to see him more in the upcoming days.