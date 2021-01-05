Did Anil Kapoor Just Confirm That Tiger Shroff And Disha Patani Are In A Relationship?

Anil Kapoor Drops A Major Hint

Anil Kapoor who graced the recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, was asked to name the Bollywood star whose diet he would like to steal. The AK Vs AK actor named Tiger Shroff, and said that he hasn't worked with him yet. Anil further continued, "Lekin uski jo woh hai na (But his girl) Disha Patani, I have stolen her diet." Anil and Disha shared screen space in Mohit Suri's Malang.

When Tiger Shroff And Disha Patani Reacted To Dating Rumours

A few years back, during an Instagram Q & A session, when a fan had asked Tiger if he is dating Disha, the Baaghi 3 actor had replied, "Meri aukaat nhi hai (I am not worthy of it)." On the other hand, when a leading tabloid asked Disha, "You've often been spotted with Tiger Shroff, yet he doesn't acknowledge your relationship?", the actress gave a cryptic response by saying, "What relationship?"

Vacation Diaries

Meanwhile, recently, Tiger and Disha reportedly rang in New Year 2021 in Maldives. Though the lovebirds didn't share any pictures featuring them together, their Instagram posts hinted that they were vacationing together in the Island country.