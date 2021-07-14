Did Anushka Sharma Confirm AB De Villiers' Wife Posted Vamika's Picture On Her Instagram Page?

Not so long ago, cricketer AB de Villiers' wife Danielle de Villiers had shared a cute picture of her newborn daughter Yente on her Instagram page. In the picture, Yente was seen with another baby, and many netizens had claimed that she might be Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's daughter Vamika. Danielle had captioned the picture as, "Baby hugs and cuddles for her very first friend."

While they were not sure whether she is Vamika or not, but a comment of Anushka just confirmed their guess. Anushka left a heart emoticon on the same picture, hinting netizens that the baby who was seen with Yente was none other than her daughter Vamika. If you have not seen the picture, check it out here...

Reacting to Danielle's post, a netizen wrote, "Her first friend is Vamika for sure."

"Did she just confirm that Vamika is there in the picture? Awww they look so cute," commented another user on Danielle's post.

Reacting to Anushka's comment on Danielle's post, a user wrote, "Nushkie we gonna take this as confirmation!"

Meanwhile, Virat, Anushka and Vamika have been in the UK since May for the England tour of Team India.

Virat and Anushka who got married on December 11, 2017, welcomed their daughter on January 11, 2021.

With respect to work, Anushka has not announced her next project as an actress, but she is producing Qala, which marks late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil's Bollywood debut.