Did Ayushmann Khurrana Just Confirm That Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif Are Dating?

Amid buzzing rumours of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif getting hitched next month, Ayushmann Khurrana recently dropped a subtle hint about their relationship in his recent interaction with RJ Siddharth Kanan.

During the interview, Siddharth gave Ayushmann a few names of female stars and was asked if in his life, he had to do 'Aashiqui' with them, what kind of a date would he take them out for. On hearing Katrina Kaif's name, the Dream Girl actor said, "Listen, I can't dance like her. I don't know man, Katrina Kaif, but ya, Vicky (Kaushal) is a Punjabi na so I'm sure there's some Punjabi connect for sure."

When Katrina Kaif Sounded Upset Because Of Vicky Kaushal's Dad Sham Kaushal Over Her Action Scene In Phantom

This is not the first time when a Bollywood celebrity has spilled the beans about Vicky-Katrina's relationship. Previously, Harrsh Vardhan Kapoor had also confirmed that the duo is dating and had said in an interview with Zoom, "Vicky and Katrina are together, that's true. Am I going to get in trouble for saying this? I don't know. I think they're quite open about it."

Ayushmann Khurrana Reveals What He Does When A Script Bores Him

Meanwhile, Vicky and Katrina continue to remain tight-lipped about their relationship. Earlier while speaking about his reaction to rumours of his roka with Katrina, Vicky had said, "To be honest, mere paas woh mental space hi nahi tha (I didn't have the mental space), because I was right in the middle of a shoot... Funnily enough, what happens is, these rumours start at 9 o'clock in the morning by the media and by 4.30, the media only negates the same rumours and says 'no, it's not true'. So, you don't have to do anything. I had my blinders on, on my work, and I keep focusing on work."

On the other hand, speculations are rife about the rumoured lovebirds tying the knot in December. A recent media report had stated that Katrina has shifted her entire focus on her wedding, except shooting for a few commercials.