Did Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Ring In New Year 2021 Together? Fans Think So!

Since a long time, reports about a budding romance between Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been the talk of the town. While the rumoured lovebirds continue to remain tight-lipped about their relationship and play hide-and-seek with the paparazzi, their eagle-eyed fans never fail to spill the beans about 'VicKat'.

Recently, Katrina and Vicky sent out their New Year greetings on social media by posting candid pictures with their respective siblings, Isabelle Kaif and Sunny Kaushal. However, it was one of Isabelle's Instagram story which let the cat out of the bag that Katrina and Vicky rang in New Year together.

Do You Spot The Similarities Between The Two Pictures? Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle had posted a picture of the beautiful resort where she is holidaying and captioned it as, "It's a mood." Later, Vicky Kaushal had wished fans on the New Year with a happy picture with his sibling. The striking similarities between the backdrop of both the snaps led fans to speculate that Vicky and Katrina were holidaying together. Katrina Poses With Sister Isabelle Meanwhile, Katrina shared these candid vacation pictures with Isabelle on her Instagram page and wished everyone "365 days of happiness in 2021." When Vicky Kaushal Reacted To Dating Rumours With Katrina Kaif Last year, in February, Vicky had reacted to rumours of dating Katrina Kaif and told Mid-day, "There are no cons to dating. It's a beautiful feeling. I understand that the paps are doing their job. I also understand that people have an interest in our personal lives, by the virtue of us being public figures. That's fair. But it's completely up to me if I wish to share. I am not comfortable opening up my personal life for discussion. It's important to me that I guard the good things."

It all began when Katrina Kaif said on Karan Johar's talk show, Koffee With Karan that she and Vicky Kaushal would make a good pair on screen. Later, when Vicky appeared on the same show, he pretended to faint when KJo told him about Katrina praising him. Later, the duo sparked off dating rumours when they attended a Diwali bash together.

ALSO READ: Did Katrina Kaif Sport Vicky Kaushal's Hoodie? Netizens Want The Alleged Couple To Love 'Khullam Khulla'

ALSO READ: Are Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal Already A Couple Now? The Duo Sparks Dating Rumours Yet Again!