Did Malaika Arora Hint At Being Engaged To Arjun Kapoor?

A while ago, when actress Malaika Arora shared a picture on her Instagram page flaunting a ring, fans assumed that she's already exchanged rings with her beau Arjun Kapoor. Well, if you also believed the same, sorry to break your bubble, Malaika wasn't flaunting her engagement ring.

Yes, you read it right! Those who seem to misunderstand the post of Malaika, didn't read the caption that read, "How dreamy is this Ring, love love love it? Happiness Starts Here!!! Checkout @ornaz_com If you're planning to pop the question for the love of your life, their Engagement Rings are absolutely gorgeous. You can get your Ring customized too, isn't it amazing? Swipe left to see the details of my ring?"

Notably, Malaika was not announcing her engagement with Arjun, but was simply promoting a brand. Many netizens commented on her post asking if she's already engaged with Arjun or if wedding is on the cards.

Meanwhile, earlier, both Arjun and Malaika had tested positive for COVID-19, but the duo battled the deadly virus patiently and came out even stronger. With respect to work, while Malaika has not made any official announcement about her upcoming project, Arjun has two major projects in his kitty. He will next be seen in Bhoot Police and Ek Villain Returns.

In Bhoot Police, Arjun will share screen space with Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam whereas, in Ek Villain Returns, he will be seen alongside John Abraham and Rakul Preet Singh.

