Did Pahlaj Nihalani Just Confirm That Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal Are Getting Married This Weekend?

The buzz around Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's impending wedding is growing stronger with every passing day. While the Dhawans are tight-lipped about Varun's D-day, speculations are rife that the preparations for the low-key wedding are going on in full swing. If reports are to be believed, Varun and his childhood sweetheart Natasha will be exchanging wedding vows in an intimate ceremony at a plush beach resort in Alibaug this weekend.
Amid this, former CBFC chairman Pahlaj Nihalani, who worked with Varun's father, director David Dhawan, in the 90s, told a leading tabloid that he has heard that the wedding would take place over the January 23-24 weekend, however, he hasn't received an invite yet.
Pahlaj was quoted as saying by Mid-day, "I have heard that Varun's wedding is happening this weekend. But I have not received an invite yet. David and I talk once in a while, but he hasn't mentioned the wedding to me. I wish the couple all the best."
Previously, a source told ETimes that that the wedding is set to take place over five days, from January 22-26 in Alibaug, and was quoted as saying, "It will be dhoom-dhaam for five days!" Reportedly, Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan and others have been invited to Varun-Natasha's beach wedding. However, there's no official confirmation on this yet.
On the other hand, recently, Varun's uncle, actor Anil Dhawan had reacted to the wedding rumours and told Bombay Times, "Wow, I am surprised. They are marrying this month, and we didn't know? Are they going to invite us at the last moment? Itna secret rakh rahe hai kya (Are they keeping it that big a secret)?"
"Everyone is talking about this for the last two years. There is nothing concrete right now. There is so much uncertainty in the world right now, but if things settle down, then maybe this year. I mean... I am planning for it definitely soon. But let there be more certainty," the Coolie No. 1 actor had told Filmfare magazine.
