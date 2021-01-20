Did Pahlaj Nihalani Just Confirm That Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal Are Getting Married This Weekend?

Pahlaj Nihalani On Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's Wedding

Pahlaj was quoted as saying by Mid-day, "I have heard that Varun's wedding is happening this weekend. But I have not received an invite yet. David and I talk once in a while, but he hasn't mentioned the wedding to me. I wish the couple all the best."

Will Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal Finally Say 'I Do'?

Previously, a source told ETimes that that the wedding is set to take place over five days, from January 22-26 in Alibaug, and was quoted as saying, "It will be dhoom-dhaam for five days!" Reportedly, Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan and others have been invited to Varun-Natasha's beach wedding. However, there's no official confirmation on this yet.

On the other hand, recently, Varun's uncle, actor Anil Dhawan had reacted to the wedding rumours and told Bombay Times, "Wow, I am surprised. They are marrying this month, and we didn't know? Are they going to invite us at the last moment? Itna secret rakh rahe hai kya (Are they keeping it that big a secret)?"

Earlier, In An Interview, Varun Had Said That Marrying Natasha Is His Priority

"Everyone is talking about this for the last two years. There is nothing concrete right now. There is so much uncertainty in the world right now, but if things settle down, then maybe this year. I mean... I am planning for it definitely soon. But let there be more certainty," the Coolie No. 1 actor had told Filmfare magazine.