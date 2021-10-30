Did Piyush Mishra Just Reveal The Plot Of Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Shamshera?

Ranbir Kapoor's period film Shamshera is one of the most anticipated films of 2022. Directed by Karan Malhotra, the film also stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles. In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, when lyricist Piyush Mishra was asked if he has written the dialogues for the film, Piyush told Hindustan Times that he has written the dialogues, as well as poetry for Shamshera.

He further added, "There is quite some poetry in the film. It's about a Kabaili tribal rebel from the 19th century and how he revolts against the British empire. How he (Ranbir Kapoor) makes sacrifices for his tribe and picks up fights with Indians who used to support the Britishers forms the crux of the story."

In the same interview, he also complained about not getting a chance to feature in the film and said, "I don't feature in the film, koi karwata hi nahi hai, man pareshan rahta hai (No one gives me such roles, I remain worried). I work so less as per my experience."

He also said that apart from acting, he would also love to sing, but no one comes to him with such offers.

"I have my background in theatre and developed my writing. I have seen life with a different perspective and went on to write songs based on my life experiences. I don't copy and I don't beg anyone for songs. I work at my own will. I am not connected to any camp. People say it's very beneficial to attend film parties but I don't attend parties," said Mishra.

When asked if he's satisfied with his journey in Bollywood, he said that even though he wants to work more as an artiste, he is quite satisfied with his journey, as he came from Gwalior and got so much work. He further said that he should be thankful to all and to his God that he is still getting so much to do, and hopes that he will continue to do so.