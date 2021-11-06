Viral Video: Did Priyanka Chopra Really Burn Firecrackers At Her Diwali Bash For Which She's Getting Trolled?

Ever since actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a few pictures from her Diwali bash, she has been getting trolled mercilessly on social media. Along with some pictures, Priyanka also posted a video on her Instagram page, wherein she and her husband Nick Jonas are seen striking perky poses for the camera. The same video was also shared by Nick on his Instagram page and he captioned it as, "Happy Diwali 🪔 to you and yours. Sending you all love and light. My beautiful wife has introduced me to so many wonderful Indian holidays and traditions. My heart is so full to be able to share this with our friends and family."

Soon after the video surfaced on social media, many netizens started attacking Priyanka for burning firecrackers at her own Diwali bash, while advocating for crackers-free Diwali. If you're also one of them who misjudged Priyanka, then let us tell you that Priyanka didn't burn firecrackers, but rather used 'cold spark machines' for her Diwali bash.

Those who are unaware, cold spark machines run at a temperature of around 62 degrees Fahrenheit. The lower temperature of the sparks, lack of smoke and lack of odor make these cold fireworks an ideal effect for indoor events.

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' Diwali Bash At Their 'First Home Together' In LA Is Filled With Fireworks!

"People camping here saying about pollution, these are called cold sparks machine. They do not cause any harm," wrote a netizen, while defending Priyanka Chopra.

"People trolling Priyanka must not be aware about cold spark machines. Poor PeeCee," tweeted another netizen.

Priyanka Chopra's Book Unfinished Is Being Considered For Grammy Awards, Says Honoured To Be On Ballot

"Those are not crackers, stop spreading that, the name is stage props Control LED Sprayer Cold Fireworks, you can Google it, is all decor for the 360 cam," wrote another netizen while slamming the trolls, who have been targeting Priyanka for burning firecrackers.

(Social media posts are unedited.)