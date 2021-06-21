Did Sara Ali Khan Upset Saif Ali Khan When She Chose Late Sushant Singh Rajput's Kedarnath As Her Debut Film?

In 2018, when Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath was released, there were many reports that claimed Saif Ali Khan was not happy with Sara Ali Khan's decision to make her Bollywood debut with the film. For the unversed, Kedarnath starred Sara and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead roles. The film was praised by both critics and audiences for its storyline, Sara-Sushant's piping hot chemistry and cinematography.

In her recent tete-a-tete with India.com when Sara was asked if the reports of Saif being upset with her over Kedarnath was indeed true, here's what she said...

"My father knows better than to make statements about what I should do best because he himself as my father has encouraged me to make my own decisions," said Sara.

She went on to add that her father is also an actor, who understands that one cannot be a part of any film that he/she doesn't feel convinced about and therefore, it's very important to trust own gut.

She further said, "Long story short, I don't think he ever had a problem with anything that I did as long as my heart and soul were in it. And no matter what he may or may not have thought, after the fate of Kedarnath and after the love and appreciation I got - zahir si baat hai that I knew what I was doing and I am very proud of what I choose and what I did."

In the same interview, she also spoke about working with Sushant and said that she feels privileged and grateful to have been given this opportunity.

"I have said this before and I'll say this again that everything from acting to Hindi - everything that I have learned as an actor - I was taught that by Sushant and I am so lucky to have had that opportunity in Kedarnath. This is the highlight for me," asserted the Simmba actress.