Did Shershaah Director Drop A Hint About Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's Alleged Relationship?

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been rumoured to be dating for a long. While the alleged lovebirds have managed to keep their private life away from the prying eyes, it looks like Shershaah director Vishnuvardhan unintentionally let the cat out of the bag in his recent interview.

The war film has Sidharth and Kiara sharing screen space for the first time. It was speculated that the duo started seeing each other while they were working on Shershaah.

Recently in a chat with a leading entertainment portal, when the film's director Vishnuvardhan was asked if Sidharth and Kiara's alleged romance added to the hype around the movie, the filmmaker said that it didn't matter to him whether they were romancing off screen.

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Director Vishnuvardhan On Sidharth Malhotra,Karan Johar And Shooting Shershaah In Kargil

A report in Bollywoodlife quoted Vishnuvardhan as saying, "I'll honestly tell you, that didn't even matter to me while I was filming. It is not about Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, for me it is Captain Vikram Batra and Dimple (Dimple Cheema, his real-life love interest); they were playing the characters. For me, it didn't matter - just because they're in a real-life something or whatever is happening, it's their personal life, it's not going to help me for the film."

He added, "What really worked for me, if you see the trailer carefully, it's the way Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani looked, their pairing is actually fresh - that's what actually worked because they're very close to the characters. For me, it doesn't matter if it's going to help or not (the relationship angle), as a maker, I don't think that's a factor as such. Whether on screen they're playing (the characters) and off screen they're romancing, it doesn't matter to me."

Sidharth Malhotra Recalls Receiving A Pillow With Strands Of Hair; Fans' Letter Read 'Please Use This Pillow'

Earlier in a chat with a leading tabloid, Kiara had opened up on her equation with Sidharth Malhotra as a co-star and friend and said, "As a co-star, he's extremely driven and focused. He loves to prep a lot, and do a lot of reading. That's very similar to the way I like to work on a film. So in that sense we got along very well, with Vishnu sir and Sandeep sir, the writer. There were a lot of readings and prepping, and getting the nuances of both the people we were playing correct. As a friend, I'd say he's one of my closest friends in the industry. Through the film... As a friend, he's full of life, and fun to be around."

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani starrer Shershaah is inspired by the life of Kargil war hero, Captain Vikram Batra. The film is slated to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on August 12.

