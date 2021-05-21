Did Trolling Affect Salman Khan's Radhe's Business? Randeep Hooda Does Not Think So...

About a week ago, Prabhu Deva's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai starring Salman Khan, Randeep Hooda and Disha Patani in the lead roles released and guess what? Only Randeep managed to woo the audiences with his act in the film. The film was trolled mercilessly on social media and even today, many memes are being circulated by netizens.

In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, when Randeep was asked if he feels that Radhe's business was affected because of trolling, here's what he said:

"I don't think so. We take social media too, too seriously. It's very easy to write a comment and do something opposite in real life. Do you know what I mean? So no, you cannot take it to heart and then move on. Everybody worked hard on the movie, and everybody has an opinion about it. So one just looks at it and moves on and does nothing. So, as far as business is concerned? I don't know. I mean, the movie seems to be doing well," said the Highway actor.

ALSO READ: Randeep Hooda Strikes Gold At The Box Office With Radhe And Extraction

When asked if he personally enjoys memes, he said that memes are the way of lightening the situation. They are jokes with pictures, and one should have the ability to laugh at oneself.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan Starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai Gets Trolled On Social Media

"I think as with my 20-year journey, over the year, that's one thing that I have learned to laugh at myself more and more, because it is what it is," added Randeep.

Speaking about his character in Radhe, Randeep said that it was the darkest and the broadest black stroke that he has ever played. The actor further stated that it was fun to work in Radhe and to collaborate with some Korean fight directors for the film.